Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

