Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,747 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU opened at $34.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.