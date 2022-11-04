Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.