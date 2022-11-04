Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.