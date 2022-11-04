International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

International Container Terminal Services Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

About International Container Terminal Services



International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.



