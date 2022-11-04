Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $364.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.21.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.