Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $364.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.21.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
