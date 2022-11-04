Invitoken Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $121,830.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00007759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.87 or 0.31984235 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

