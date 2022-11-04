IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $738.97 million and $14.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002636 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018127 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000195 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
