IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.47 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.70-$1.00 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. 367,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.43.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

