IPVERSE (IPV) Price Down 66.4% Over Last Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $44,751.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.08 or 0.31879710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012451 BTC.

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

