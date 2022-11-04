Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.39

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 19745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 134.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 66.1% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

