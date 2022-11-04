iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,322. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

