iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is TMD Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 325,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

