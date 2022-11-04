iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,680,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 774,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 1,785,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,291,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

