iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $101.78. 108,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

