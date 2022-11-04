iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.02. 59,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,954. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

