iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,422 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.9% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.74 on Friday, reaching $377.31. The company had a trading volume of 132,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

