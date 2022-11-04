ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

ITV Price Performance

ITVPF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

ITV Company Profile

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

See Also

