IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.55). Approximately 611,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,333,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.65 ($1.50).

Several analysts recently commented on IWG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 230 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 310 ($3.58) to GBX 255 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.17.

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,456,815.82).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

