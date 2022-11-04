J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Announces GBX 3.90 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.42) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.76. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 168.70 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.60 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 729.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($19,331.71).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
