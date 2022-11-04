J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Announces GBX 3.90 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.42) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.76. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 168.70 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.60 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 729.66.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($19,331.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About J Sainsbury

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 155 ($1.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243 ($2.81).

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.