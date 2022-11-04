JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($16.00) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.40) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.10) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of EPA:DEC traded down €0.19 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.90 ($12.90). 145,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a one year high of €36.90 ($36.90). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.68.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

