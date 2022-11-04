JCP Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

JCP Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,213 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group comprises 7.9% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 million, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 352.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.