Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 121.25%.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ViewRay by 134.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 217.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 237.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

