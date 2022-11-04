Jefferies Financial Group Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $175.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($22.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $248.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.86 and its 200-day moving average is $249.02. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

