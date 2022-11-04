Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

LUV stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,509,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

