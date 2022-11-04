Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

LUV stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,509,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.