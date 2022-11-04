Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xylem Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

