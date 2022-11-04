Jeffrey L. Fraley Sells 3,268 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 7,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

