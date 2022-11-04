Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Up 3.2%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.28 and last traded at 0.27. 17,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 30,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.27.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.30.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

