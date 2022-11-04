Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107,690.00

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $130.55 million and approximately $107,690.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,789.81 or 1.00011786 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007907 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07684267 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108,321.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

