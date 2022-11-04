JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,210. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,420 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

