JOE (JOE) Price Down 3.9% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. JOE has a total market cap of $75.13 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

