John M. Nehra Buys 5,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DVA opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

