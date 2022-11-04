Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 153,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,677. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 597,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.