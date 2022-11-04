JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target to €114.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($113.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEOXF. HSBC raised Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($121.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($113.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($142.00) to €138.00 ($138.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.17.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.17. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

