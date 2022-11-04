JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €190.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $80.80. 8,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

