JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €368.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €379.00 ($379.00) to €368.00 ($368.00) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASM International from €340.00 ($340.00) to €320.00 ($320.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASM International from €414.00 ($414.00) to €369.00 ($369.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ASM International from €400.00 ($400.00) to €370.00 ($370.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASM International from €325.00 ($325.00) to €300.00 ($300.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.67.

ASM International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $211.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.61. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.34.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

