JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 5.50

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.24.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
CS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.43.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
