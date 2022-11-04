JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 5.50

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.24.

CS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 884,628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 664,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 406,234 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

