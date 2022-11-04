Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 2,492,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,577. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.94.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

