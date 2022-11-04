JUNO (JUNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $778,566.00

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00014748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $190.56 million and approximately $778,566.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.53 or 0.31184257 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012190 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,038,144 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

