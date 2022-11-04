Kadena One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.99 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006519 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $273.57 million and $10.99 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded 9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.19 or 0.32104795 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012539 BTC.
Kadena Coin Profile
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.
Buying and Selling Kadena
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.