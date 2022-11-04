Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.74 and last traded at 13.82. Approximately 56,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,380,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.57.

BZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.11.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,713,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

