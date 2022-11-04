Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 9,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 13,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

