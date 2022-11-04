KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 14.3%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 73,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

KDA Group Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30.

About KDA Group

(Get Rating)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.