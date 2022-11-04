Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

