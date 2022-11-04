Kemper Co. (KMPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Kemper Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.80. Kemper has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 51.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 227.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 18.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

