Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €565.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($520.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($825.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of KER stock opened at €470.15 ($470.15) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €481.64 and its 200 day moving average is €499.62. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($417.40).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

