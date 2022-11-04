Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,519 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,918 shares of company stock worth $18,040,324. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

