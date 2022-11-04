Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,599,088. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,918 shares of company stock worth $18,040,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

