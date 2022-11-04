Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,574 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $211,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.33. The company had a trading volume of 149,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,676. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.