KeyCorp Comments on Eaton Co. plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.30. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.54. 26,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

